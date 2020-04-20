Kurnool: Fine of over 2.4 crore imposed on lockdown violators

Kurnool: The Kurnool police have collected a sum of Rs 2,40,79,910 towards penalty imposed on lockdown violators. Besides imposing penalty, 2,660 vehicles were also seized.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Fakkeerappa Kaginelli in a statement released to the media said that despite lockdown and Section-144 is in force, several people were coming on to the roads.

On several occasions, those possessing vehicles were asked not not to come out without valid reason. The residents were not heeding the orders of police personnel and were seen freely coming on to the roads.

To restrict them the only solution available was to impose penalty besides the seizure of vehicles. It was very surprising to note that despite imposing penalties and seizing vehicles, there was no change in the situations, he said.

He warned that the police would take stringent action against the lockdown violators. He pointed out that 1,127 first information reports (FIRs) were filed making 4,668 people accused and all have been arrested. And under Motor Vehicle Act, 45127 cases have been filed. All these cases were filed between March 23 and April 18, the SP said.