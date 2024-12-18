Kurnool: Five students hurt as lorry hits auto

Orvakal (Kurnool district): As many as five school students and an auto-driver es-caped with minor injuries in a road accident on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Orvakal on Tuesday morning. Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar told The Hans India that a an auto-rickshaw carrying five school students was heading towards the model school from Orvakal village.

When the auto came onto the main road, a speeding lorry hit the auto from the rear side.

Due to the impact, the auto flipped to one side of the road. In the incident, the driver and five students sus-tained injuries.

The police rushed to the spot on receiving the information and shifted all injured to Kurnool Government General Hospital for treatment.

The police have detained the lorry while the driver is ab-sconding.

The police filed a case under Section-125 BNS Act clause A and took up investigation, stated the officer.

Kurnool District Collector P Ranjith Basha also visited the hospital and enquired about the incident. The doctors said that only one student Sumanth has suffered some injuries on chest and head.

Other four students and auto driver are fine. The Collector instructed the doctors to extend quality treatment to all the njured.