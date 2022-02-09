Kurnool: Forcible purchasing of palm oil packets irks ration card holders

Kurnool: Rumors went viral on news channels on Wednesday that ration card holders are being forced to purchase palm oil packets at fair price shops else they would be stopped from supplying rice, pulses and sugar.

According to information, some leaders of the ruling party are selling palm oil through Mobile Dispensing Unit (MDU) operators.

The MDU operators are forcibly selling the oil to ration card holders. If they do not take the oil, then the cardholders would be stopped from supplying other essential commodities such as rice, pulses and sugar. This attitude of MDU operators has irked the card holders. In fact, there is no rule laid down by the government to sell palm oil through MDUs.

However, it is learnt that some leaders of ruling party are forcibly carrying out the business and exerting pressure on the fair shop dealers to compulsory sell palm oil.

A resident of Bethamcherla told media persons that she was forced to purchase palm oil packet of 750 grams at Rs 120. When The Hans India asked for clarification over the selling of palm oil through MDUs with the District Civil Supplies Officer (DSO) Mohan Babu, he said no such incident had come to his notice. He further said that he was on medical leave for three days.

Speaking to The Hans India, Bethamcherla Tahsildar Sagar said the issue came to his notice now and action would be taken as per law on the responsible persons. When this paper tried to speak to ration shop dealer over the phone, he was not responding to the call.