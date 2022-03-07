Kurnool: Girls asked to practise martial arts for self-defence

Kurnool: BRK Foundation president Bolleddula Rama Krishna said that the children should practise martial arts from childhood. Participating as chief guest in the felicitation programme organised at Lakshmi Kalyana mandapam near King market here on Sunday, Rama Krishna said that Taekwondo was one of the best martial arts apart from several other ones.

With regular practicing of the art, the students would become mentally and physically strong, he said. When the students face any difficult situation, they can overcome it without any fear, said Rama Krishna. He also appealed to parents to encourage their children to practise martial arts. In addition to pursuing higher education, practising a sport or martial art was very important for students, Rama Krishna said.

Councillor Prathyusa said that practicing martial art was vital for girls as crime against women increasing day by day. If the girls practice martial arts, then they can protect themselves from any evil designs, she pointed out. It will also enhance self-confidence among the girls. She wished all the best to the girl students who were practising the martial art. Later the BRK founder Bolleddula Rama Krishna and the councilor and others felicitated the students who represented in district, state and national competitions. Ex-corporator Aganna, B Nagaraju, Y Shiva, T Ajay, K Venkatesh, Gayathri and Bhargavi participated.