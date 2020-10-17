Kurnool: Gutka packets worth Rs 5 lakh seized in raid

Kurnool: Atmakur police on Friday seized huge quantities of gutka worth Rs 5 lakh. According to Atmakur CI B R Krishnaiah, acting on credible information, Sub Inspector Nagendra Prasad and his team raided a grocery shop near Raghunath theatre in the town and seized banned gutka stocked in several plastic bags.

In addition to gutka, khaini (tobacco) sachets were also detected. Nagandra Prasad and his team seized the entire quantity of spurious product and shifted to the police station. However, the shop organiser managed to escape. Manhunt was launched to nab the absconding accused.

The CI urged the people not to consume tobacco products. Those who consume gutka and Khaini will suffer with mouth, throat cancers besides intestinal problems.

He appealed to the people to keep informed the police about the sale of spurious products. The names of persons extending information would be kept secret, stated Krishnaiah.