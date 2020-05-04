Kurnool: Hundreds throng wine shops

Kurnool: Hundreds of wine lovers thronged the wine shops since early in the morning at various places across the district on Monday. The state government granted permission to open wine shops (government) on Monday, of the 165 wine shops in the district, 133 were opened. Seven wine shops were opened on Kurnool outskirts away from containment zone and six shops were opened in Kurnool rural areas. The shops were permitted to work from 11 am to 7 pm and the government also hiked prices to 25 percent on every wine bottle.

The wine lovers were waiting to purchase liquor for more than 40 days after the lockdown was announced. Customers were seen standing in long queues since morning to purchase liquor braving hot sun.

Police personnel were deployed in adequate numbers at every wine shop to prevent untoward incidents. Even the wine shop organisers have marked circles to maintain social distance. At some places slippers were kept in circles to mark the presence of customers in the lines.

On the other hand, the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), district secretary, ELS Rathnamma strongly opposed the opening of wine shops. She said around 90 percent people have forgot wine due to lockdown and were leading normal life. The government with an aim to get revenue has given permission to wine shops, she said.