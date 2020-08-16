Kurnool: Independence Day celebrated with fervour in KIMS Hospitals

Kurnool: The 74th Independence Day was celebrated in all its solemnity and grandeur at KIMS Hospitals, Kurnool. The celebration of this auspicious day began with great respect and enthusiasm. Ranjith Reddy, Chief Operating Officer, KIMS Hospital, was the guest of honour for the occasion and he addressed the gathering amid festive mood and the spirit of nationalism.

Ranjith Reddy hoisted the tricolor and everyone in unison sang the national anthem and expressed the joy of freedom.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranjith Reddy said, "Everyone should remember the sacrifices and commitment of the freedom fighters and they are the real unsung heroes.

It is our duty to fight for the nation and join hands together for the development of medical industry in making our country a healthy nation providing affordable medical care." Doctors, senior management and staff of KIMS Hospitals including medical and non-medical sections were present on the occasion.