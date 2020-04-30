Kurnool: Joint Collector Patanshetty Ravi Subash asks health staff to use PPE kits, masks

Kurnool: Joint Collector Patanshetty Ravi Subash has directed the Covid-19 nodal officers to expedite corona confirmation tests to all suspected persons.



Conducting a review meeting with the officials concerned at the Collectorate auditorium here on Wednesday, Patanshetty Ravi Subash instructed the officials of medial department to conduct TrueNat tests to the dialysis patients at red zones. He also asked the officials to conduct screening tests to the patients coming in a large numbers to the hospital for dialysis.

The Joint Collector also asked the health officials to compulsory use Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) and masks while identifying the patients of Tuberculosis (TB) and chronic patients at red zones while conducting survey.

There is an urgent need to appoint doctors, lab technicians and security staff on outsourcing basis, said Patanshetty Ravi Subash.

Covid-19 state special officer Hari Narayana said to put a check on the spread of corona virus, there should be proper testing and contact tracing. He also said quarantine, cantonment, hospital preparedness and testing were very important. The officials are told that no lapses should take place. He ordered the medical college principal Chandrasekhar to ensue faster results from the lab set up in Kurnool medical college.

Covid-19 vertical nodal officer Srinivasa Rao, trainee assistant collector Vidhu Kher, District Forest Officer (DFO) Alen Chan Terran and others participated in the meeting.