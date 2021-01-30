Kurnool: KIMS doctors perform rare surgery on one-day old baby

Kurnool: The doctors in KIMS Hospitals performed a rare surgery on a one-day-old baby born with a fistula between trachea and esophagus and saved her life in Kurnool.

With this, whatever the baby consumes will go directly to lungs from esophagus and pose a threat to her life. A child born with such a problem in Adoni was brought to the KIMS Hospital. Usually, such a problem will occur to one in 2,500-4,000 deliveries and this may be congenital.

Children with this problem need immediate surgery. Otherwise, there may be a life threat too. In addition to this problem, the baby has severe dengue fever and also has a secondary bacterial infection.

Pediatric surgeon Dr G Chalapathi performed rare and complex surgery of thoracoscopic TEF repair on the baby.

Experienced pediatricians Dr. G. Bharat Reddy, Doctor HA Naved, and Doctor N Bharati have taken complete care of the child. Now the baby is consuming the mother's milk too.