Kurnool, Krishna among Red Zones

Amaravati: The Union Health Ministry has issued a fresh categorization of the States and Metros for modalities of relaxations after May 3 when the nationwide lockdown is scheduled to end. This categorization applies for a week after May 3 deadline.

A total of 130 districts across the country have been placed under the red zone, while 284 and 319 districts have been identified as orange and green zones, respectively.

This reclassification is on the basis of incidence of cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance feedback.

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan, in a letter to state Chief Secretaries, said the green zones are districts which haven't reported a fresh case in 21 days, down from the 28 days earlier.

The orange zones are those with a few cases, and the red ones have a large number of cases. The Centre has classified the following districts in AP to be treated as Red, Orange and Green Zones.

Accordingly, Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna, Chittoor, and Nellore fall under Red Zone. West Godavari, YSR Kadapa, Anantapur, Prakasam, East Godavari, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam fall in Orange Zone, while Vizianagaram falls in Green Zone.