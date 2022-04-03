Kurnool: Lakhs throng Srisailam for Rathotsavam

Kurnool: Srisailam turned into a sea of devotees on Saturday as lakhs of people thronged the temple town on the occasion of Ugadi. On the third day of six-day Ugadi Mahotsavams, Rathotsavam was organised on Saturday. Almost all streets in Srisailam were filled with devotees from Karnataka as deities were decorated in Rama Vani Sevitha Rajarajeshwari alankaram.



Prior to that, early in the morning special rituals were performed to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarambika Devi. Similarly, Chanddeshwara puja, mandaparadhana and japanustas and rudra homam were conducted for the well-being of the human kind in yagashala. Chandi homam was also performed in yagashala of the goddess. As part of the utsavams, special kumkumarchana and navavararchana was performed for the Goddess. Later in the evening Rathotsavam for Swami and Amma varu was organised.

For Rathotsavam, the Ratham was fully decorated with various flower varieties. Later, several art and folk dances were performed. After Rathotsavam, Rama Vani Sevitha Rajarajeshwari Alankaram was organised to Amma varu. As part of several Alankarams, Ammavari utsava murthy was decorated as Rama Vani Sevitha Rajarajeshwari alankaram with four shoulders and offered special prayers.