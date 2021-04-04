Kurnool: Leon Human Foundation donates Rs 3 lakh to kin of farmer's family

Kurnool: Members of Leon Human Foundation on Saturday donated Rs 3 lakh to the kin of a deceased farmer's family. The amount, each Rs one lakh fixed deposit in bank, was handed over to the deceased family members in the presence of Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli.

According to information, the deceased Sanjeev Kumar Reddy and his wife Sravani were residents of P Chintakunta village in Allagadda mandal of Kurnool district. The couple was blessed with three female children, Tejaswini,5, Aswini,3 and a four-month-old Sai Tejaswi.

Sanjeev Kumar Reddy, a farmer, has incurred huge losses and was not able to repay the debts borrowed from the moneylenders. Unable to find a way to repay the borrowed amount, the couple committed suicide a month ago.

The members of Leon Human Foundation, Pulla Reddy Yedurur, Parameshwar Reddy Nangi and Ravi Kumar Pulimi on learning about the heart wrenching incident came forward to help the family members.

They with the help of other donors collected Rs 3 lakh and fixed Rs 1 lakh each into the accounts of the children. Later, the foundation members approached the SP and handed over the account passbooks to the deceased family members.

The SP lauded the generous deed of the foundation members and appealed to the members of other voluntary organisations to follow the footsteps of the Leon Human

Foundation.