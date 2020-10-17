Kurnool: LPG delivery boys fleecing consumers

Kurnool: The delivery boys working at Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) agencies are fleecing the consumers while delivering the domestic gas cylinders. They are demanding extra amount on the actual bill generated by the concerned gas agencies. One J Ashok Kumar, a resident of Vidya Nagar, is one among those, who paid the demanded amount. Ashok Kumar is having gas connection (HP) with Sri Sai Gas Agency at Srinivas Nagar. According to him, 15 to 20 days ago, he has booked for cylinder and the bill was generated to Rs 649. At the time of delivering the cylinder, the delivery boy has demanded Rs 50 extra. But we paid him Rs 30 to get the cylinder, said Ashok Kumar.



Speaking to The Hans India, Ashok Kumar said that he has taken the issue to the notice of gas agency. Vishnuvardhan Reddy, who owns the agency, has responded to the complaint and sacked the delivery boy, said Ashok Kumar. He expressed happiness for initiating immediate action on the delivery boy by the gas agency authorities.

Another consumer B Santoshamma, a resident of Indira Gandhi Nagar, also said that she has gas connection with Shiva Gas Agency. She said the delivery boys are charging Rs 50-70 extra on time of delivering cylinder. If the demanded amount is not given, they are taking away the cylinder. If we want the cylinder, then we have to pay the extra amount, lamented Santoshamma.

She further said, when the delivery boys are collecting Rs 50-70 extra on the actual bill, where it has to be delivered free of cost, then you can imagine how much they would be charging in the rural areas. If they charge Rs 50 on every cylinder, then on an average the delivery boys are earning Rs 2,000-3,000 every day, stated Santoshamma.

"I don't mind paying them a nominal tip for lifting the heavy cylinder and keeping it in the kitchen. But I can't pay a hefty amount," said a housewife, who did not wish to be identified. Many consumers cough up the sum demanded by the delivery boys so that they do not delay the delivery next time. "It is a criminal offence under the Essential Commodities Act to collect unreasonable tips from consumers," an official of civil supplies department said. He said the department could take up a case against the distributor if the consumer lodges a complaint against the delivery boy.