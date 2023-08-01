  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool: Mantralayam Mutt receives Hundi offerings of over Rs3.69 cr

The staff of Mantralayam Mutt counting Hundi offerings on Monday
x

The staff of Mantralayam Mutt counting Hundi offerings on Monday

Highlights

The authorities of Mantralayam Mutt have emptied the Hundis for counting of offerings made by the devotees on Monday.

Kurnool: The authorities of Mantralayam Mutt have emptied the Hundis for counting of offerings made by the devotees on Monday. In a press release the authorities have stated that the devotees visited the Mutt from various parts of the country and have donated a total sum of Rs 3,69,62,469. The offerings made by devotees for the last 31 days have been counted by the staff, according to the authorities. The amount has been deposited in the bank. The counting process has been conducted under the operation of closed circuit cameras and strict vigilance. The counting of the coins is still underway, added the authorities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad