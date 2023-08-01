Kurnool: Mantralayam Mutt receives Hundi offerings of over Rs3.69 cr

Kurnool: The authorities of Mantralayam Mutt have emptied the Hundis for counting of offerings made by the devotees on Monday. In a press release the authorities have stated that the devotees visited the Mutt from various parts of the country and have donated a total sum of Rs 3,69,62,469. The offerings made by devotees for the last 31 days have been counted by the staff, according to the authorities. The amount has been deposited in the bank. The counting process has been conducted under the operation of closed circuit cameras and strict vigilance. The counting of the coins is still underway, added the authorities.