Kurnool: Movement of vehicles on Naguladinne Bridge resumes

Kurnool: Transportation of vehicles on Naguladinne Bridge at Nandavaram village in Kurnool district, constructed on River Tungabhadra, resumed on Sunday.

After a gap of 13 years, transportation between two states, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, was resumed. The bridge constructed in 2009, was washed away in the flash floods. Since then transportation has totally came to a standstill between the two states.

The bridge constructed at Nandavaram in Mantralayam mandal of Kurnool district, connects Pulikal village in Ieeja mandal in Telangana state. It was the shortest route to reach Mantralayam, Adoni and other parts in Kurnool district from the Telangana state. With the washing away of bridge in the flash floods, the people of Telangana have to travel a minimum distance of 60 to 70 kilometres to reach Mantralayam and other parts of Kurnool district. Similarly, the people of Kurnool district also face the same situation. However, after a gap of 13 years the bridge has been constructed. On Sunday, the bridge was brought to operation and transportation of light vehicles, two wheelers and four wheelers, was allowed for the time being. The people of both states, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are expressing happiness with the completion of the bridge and brought to operation. Now they can easily reach the other side of state without facing any problems.