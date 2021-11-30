Kurnool: Nephew dead, uncle injured in a road accident while distributing wedding cards

In a shocking incident, a young boy who went to distribute wedding cards for his uncle's marriage died in a road accident near RS Rangapuram village in Kurnool on Monday. According to the Sub Inspector, Srinivasan, a young man Mahbubasa from Nandikotkur is set to marry a woman from Elbanda of Veldhurthy on December 9.



Against this backdrop, the to be bride went to Nandikotkur and came to Kamalapuram village in Done Mandal with wedding cards and took his nephew Khashim Basha to Elbanda on a motorcycle. While on his way, he collided with a Mahendra luggage vehicle parked on the side of the road near RS Rangapuram. Khashim Bhasha 19, died on the spot after sustaining severe head injuries in the accident.

Meanwhile, Mahabubsa's leg was broken and shifted to Bethancherla CHC in 108 and sent to Kurnool for better treatment. After receiving the information, SI P Srinivasan reached the spot and found out the cause of the accident. The SI said the case was registered following a complaint by Hussein Bee, Dasthagiri, the parents of the deceased.