Kurnool : No bus service to Ramasamudram village for 15 years

Kurnool : The residents of Ramasamudram village in Jupadu Bunglow are demanding the government to run bus service to their village. The villagers stated that the village did not have public transport facility for the last 15 years.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday, Basheeruddin, a villager, said the village was located 4-5 kilometres away from Jupadu Bunglow and Tharigopula villages.

The village being interior is lagging far behind in development, he said and added the village has no roads, no transportation facility and no Primary Health Care (PHC) centre also.

The villagers have to take risks in case of emergency. To catch a vehicle, the villagers have to walk 5 kms and several of them have lost their lives while shifting to Government General Hospital at Nandikotkur or Kurnool, said Basheeruddin.

He further said that several governments have changed but none of the government officials nor the political leaders bothered to address the issues being faced by the villagers.

The irony is that for last 15 years there has been no bus facility to the village. The students are facing a lot of problems to attend school. Several of them unable to go by walk have dropped and have become agriculture labourers, he stated.

He asked the government officials why they are not paying attention to developing the village. He demanded the officials concerned to at least run a bus to their village and save lives of villagers, who were losing lives due to non-availability of public transport transport.