Kurnool : No question of boycotting polls, asserts Bhuma Akhila Priya

Kurnool : TDP leader and former minister Bhuma Akhila Priya on Monday said that there was no question of party candidates boycotting MPTC and ZPTC elections under any circumstances.

Addressing the media at Allagadda on Monday, Akhila Priya came down heavily on the YSRCP government, saying that it was misusing its powers and trying to conduct elections in an unfair manner by exerting pressure on the government officials and taking the support of police personnel.

She alleged that they were pressurising the aspirants of opposition parties not to contest the elections.

She said that re-counting was not done during the gram panchayat election where the TDP aspirants had lost with a margin of 4 to 5 votes as the returning officers were strictly warned against to do so.

"The voters were also not allowed to exercise their franchise without fear. They were threatened by the village volunteers that they would lose benefits of welfare schemes if they don't vote for the ruling party candidate," she said.

Akhila Priya demanded the government let the people elect leader of their choice and not to terrorise or mount pressure on them.