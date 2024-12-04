Live
Just In
Kurnool: Nutritious food distributed to basketball players
Highlights
Kurnool: Dr Shankar Sharma, renowned gastroenterologist, distributed nutritious food to the district basketball teams at the district outdoor stadium here on Tuesday.
State-level basketball competitions will be held in Materu, West Godavari district, on December 7, 8, 9 and 10. A team has been selected from Kurnool district to participate in these competitions.
Dr Shankar Sharma provided nutritious food to the players to ensure the success of the district team in State level competitions.
He told the players to focus and achieve victory in the game. When all the team members play together, they could achieve victory in the game, he added.
