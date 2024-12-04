  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool: Nutritious food distributed to basketball players

Kurnool: Nutritious food distributed to basketball players
x
Highlights

Kurnool: Dr Shankar Sharma, renowned gastroenterologist, distributed nutritious food to the district basketball teams at the district outdoor stadium...

Kurnool: Dr Shankar Sharma, renowned gastroenterologist, distributed nutritious food to the district basketball teams at the district outdoor stadium here on Tuesday.

State-level basketball competitions will be held in Materu, West Godavari district, on December 7, 8, 9 and 10. A team has been selected from Kurnool district to participate in these competitions.

Dr Shankar Sharma provided nutritious food to the players to ensure the success of the district team in State level competitions.

He told the players to focus and achieve victory in the game. When all the team members play together, they could achieve victory in the game, he added.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick