Kurnool: Officials identify land for Covid-19 cremations

Kurnool: The district administration has at last identified a suitable land for cremating the dead bodies of coronavirus patients. Recently the officials have faced bitter experience from the residents of Budwara Peta who strongly opposed cremating of a coronavirus affected body at their burial ground. However after convincing the people, the body was cremated. Officials were in search of a separate place for cremation of bodies of corona patients.



The officials of revenue and municipal departments jointly searched for a suitable land and have identified it on the outskirts of the town, located away from the human habitations. A land measuring 2 acres in Survey number 793 that falls under Kallur revenue mandal was fixed to cremate the Covid-19 positive bodies. The identified place is totally government land. The RDO B Venkatesh said the residents are not allowing burying the dead bodies of Covid-19 positive patients. The Collector has ordered to search for a better place which should be far away from the human habitations. Following the orders, a land in Kallur mandal was identified, stated the RDO.