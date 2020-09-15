Kurnool: Officials to give priority to relief measures, road repairs

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan accompanied by SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli and Nandikotkur constituency MLA T Arthur made a whirlwind tour of the flood-affected areas across the district on Tuesday.



The trio visited Pamulapadu, Kothapalli, Atmakur and Bandi Atmakur mandals and inspected the flood-hit villages, Iskala, Nandikunta, Bavapuram and Guvvalakuntla.

The Collector observed a breach to Bhavanasi lake near Iskala bridge. He immediately instructed the officials of the Irrigation Department to take up restoration works. Similar incidents were noticed at Sivapuram and Gundlakamma ponds.

The Engineering Department officials brought to the notice of the Collector that the ponds have developed breaches as result of which the floodwater entered into the villages and submerged crops.

After the inspection, the Collector ordered officials concerned to take up relief measures at the flood-affected areas. He also told them to alert the people on floods and take up the restoration works. The officials of agriculture and horticulture were asked to assess the crop damage and submit a report at the earliest.

The officials of the Roads and Buildings Department were told to take up repair works to the damaged roads. Veera Pandiyan asked the RWS officials to ensure protected drinking water supply to the people.

Later, the Collector and Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy visited Atmakur and inspected the flood-hit Indira Gandhi Nagar, Saibaba Nagar and Rahamat Nagar. The Municipal Commissioner was told to immediately take up sanitation works besides supplying drinking water and providing necessary accommodation to the flood victims. The duo also visited the flood-hit areas in Bandi Atmakur. SP Fakkeerappa Kaginelli asked the police personnel not to allow anyone venture into rivulets, streams and lakes. Under any circumstances, people should not enter rivers and other water bodies that were flowing above the danger mark, he said.

Photo caption 1: Collector G Veera Pandiya, SP, Dr Fakkeerappa Kagnelli, Nandikotkur MLA T Arthur inspecting flood-hit areas in Kurnool district on Tuesday