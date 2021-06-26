Kurnool: Panyam police arrest nine accused in murder case

Kurnool: The Panyam police have arrested nine persons on charge of killing Voddu Nageshwar Reddy and Voddu Pratap Reddy on Friday.

The accused were presented before the media in the presence of Nandyal DSP, M Chidananda Reddy at Panyam police station.

The DSP addressing media persons has said that on June 17, two persons, Voddu Nageshwar Reddy and Voddu Pratap Reddy were brutally murdered in Pesaravai village in Gadivemula mandal.

The Gadivemula police have filed a case under sections 147, 148, 324, 397, 302, r/w 149 IPC and took up investigation. After killing the duo the assailants have fled the scene. The police have formed special teams to nab the culprits.

During their investigation, the police traced the accused Dwaram Rameshwar Reddy (Prime accused), Dwaram Sreekanth Reddy, Dwaram Kedarnath Reddy, Manjula Nageshwar Rao, Shaik Saddam Hussain, Boya Bandpalli Rama Maddilety, Vadde Vallapu Ravi, Nossam Srinath Reddy and Anga Shiva at Tirumalagiri township near Balapanuru metta in Panyam mandal. The nine accused were taken into custody and lethal weapons were seized from them which were reportedly used to kill Voddu Nageshwar Reddy and Voddu Pratap Reddy, the DSP said.

He further said that there was a rivalry Dwaram Rameshwar Reddy, Dwaram Sreekanth Reddy and the deceased to gain supremacy over the village between since 1996.

The arrested have been produced in the court for initiating further action, said Chidananda Reddy.

Panyam Circle Inspector GJG Babu and Sub Inspectors of Gadivemula, Panyam and other police stations were also present at the press conference.