Kurnool: Physical test for SI aspirants on Sept 21

Highlights

Kurnool: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Kurnool Range) S Senthil Kumar, in a press release, stated that the physical efficiency tests...

Kurnool: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police (Kurnool Range) S Senthil Kumar, in a press release, stated that the physical efficiency tests conducted for the candidates of sub-inspectors, has been cancelled due to the heavy rains in the district.

In fact, for a week, the physical efficiency tests are being conducted to the candidates of Rayalaseema zone at Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APS) 2nd Battalion police grounds.

Due to abrupt changes in the atmosphere and continuous downpour, the physical tests could not be conducted. The physical test, which is scheduled to be conducted on Monday, has been cancelled and is postponed to September 21. The candidates are appealed to take note of the changes and attend the physical test on the given date.

