Kurnool Press Club to get govt quarters

Kurnool : Press Club president Kothur Sathyanarayana Gupta said that the District Revenue Officer and Press Club Chairman Pullaiah assured to allocate government quarters for Press Club.

Speaking to media persons on Saturday, Gupta said the reporters urged the Collector G Veera Pandiyan for sanctioning a place for Press Club during the felicitation programme organised on the occasion of successful completion of Tungabhadra Pushkarams.

At that time, the Collector assured that he will strive to sanction site for Press Club. As assured to the journalists, he has kept his promise.

The DRO said the quarters in A Camp were allocated for Press Club and they are likely to be handover at the earliest possibility, said Kothur Sathyanarayana Gupta.

Requesting allocation and handing over of quarters to Press Club, Kothur Sathyanarayna Gupta, vice president, Bhaskar and Madhusudhan Reddy have given representation to the DRO.