Kurnool: Provide quality treatment to patients at Covid care centres

Kurnool: State Covid Task Force Chairman and Principal Secretary for Transport, MT Krishna Babu has directed the officials concerned to provide good amenities and quality treatment to the patients at Covid care centres, quarantine centres and hospitals.



He held a video conference with the joint collectors on Wednesday. Joint collector (development) Rama Sundar Reddy, ICDS Project Director (PD) Bhagya Rekha, nodal officials of quarantine and covid care centers participated in the video conference.

The Principal Secretary instructed the officials to maintain cleanliness at quarantine centres and asked the officials to serve nutritious food without compromising on quality and quantity. He also directed the officials to conduct surprise checks at the quarantine and Covid care centres to get feedback from the patients and ensure that doctors perform duties as per the shift.

He further ordered that patients should not be neglected under any circumstances. Medicines having the standards of GMP should be given to the patients, he pointed out. Every patient should be satisfied with the care and concern being shown towards them at the centres while undergoing treatment, he said.