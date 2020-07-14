Kurnool: Regional Manager Prasad says highlight Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank schemes

Kurnool: J L N Prasad has assumed the charge of the Andhra Pragathi Grameena Bank, Nandyal Region, on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an informal gathering comprising Nandyal town branch managers on the occasion, the Regional Manager Prasad expressed his happiness over taking charge of Nandyal branch, one of the prestigious regions of the bank.

Addressing the staff and managers, Prasad commended the staff for the diligent efforts put up by the staff, which made the region to achieve Rs 4,120 crore business as on March 2020 comprising Rs 2,124 crore deposits and Rs 1,996 crore advances.

The region has also posted stupendous figures for the June quarter with Rs 2,288 crore deposits and Rs 2,035 crore advances, he added. Later he urged all the staff to rededicate in the same lines and endeavor for enabling the region to attain a business level of Rs 4,425 crore by September quarter end by mobilising Rs 2,265 crore deposits and lending Rs 2160 crore advances.

For making this true, all the staff must highlight the highest interest rate of 6 per cent rate offered on deposits than any other bank for general public, 6.60 per cent for senior citizens for a tenor of one year, he added. At the same, he also urged staff to canvass the bank's special product – Pragathi Meekosam, which offers 6.80 per cent for 5 years in a big way to garner as many as deposits and extend the highest returns fetching/beneficial product to old aged people i.e senior citizens.

Further, he impressed upon all managers to highlight the reduced interests on various loan products like housing 8.25 per cent (0.25 pc further reduction for employees if CIBIL rating is 750 & above), 10 pc for education loans below Rs 4 lakh, 10.50 pc for education loans above Rs 4 to 7.50 lakh & 11.00 pc for education loans and gold loans at Rs 3,000/- per gram at 8.50 pc per agriculture purpose with a small declaration and 9.75 pc for other purpose & extend these benefits by lending loans under above schemes in a big way. Further he sensitized all the branch heads to extend loans to MSME, artisans' etc enmasse as MSMEs were the key drivers to propel the slowed down economy. He appealed to all the staff members to follow all the required Covid precautionary measures.

In this gathering Nandyal , Noonepalli chief Managers David, Bhaskar Reddy, town branch Managers Harish, Bramhananda Reddy, Gopal Reddy and Regional Office Senior Managers Pullaiah, Patnaik and Ravi Mohan were present.