Kurnool : School shut after 6 kids test positive for Covid

Kurnool : Six students of a private schools in Pathikonda in the district have been tested positive for Covid sending authorities into a tizzy. Officials on Tuesday sanitised the entire premises of the school, Yashoda Garden School, and ordered its closure.

According to one Gajula Amaresh, a clerk in the school, the school has a total strength of 1,100. But, due to coronavirus nearly 700 students from Classes I to X are attending classes. Now the medical and health department conducted medical tests in the schools as part of precautionary measures.

In the tests, six students of Class V tested positive. The samples of all students were taken 10 days ago but the results were announced on Tuesday, according to Amaresh.

Soon after the test results came, the school was closed and students were sent home. The school management is planning to keep the school closed for another 10 days after seeking permission from the district education office (DEO).

Amaresh further stated that, when the parents are told about the positive result, they are fighting and are arguing. The parents are saying that their children are healthy and don't even have symptoms of cold, fever or other.

However, the parents are strictly advised to keep their children in home isolation, stated Amaresh, adding, he said some more tests are yet to arrive.