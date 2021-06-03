Kurnool : SEB seizes 1,197 NDP liquor

Kurnool : Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) police on Wednesday seized 1,197 bottles of non-duty paid liquor (NDPL) at Panchalingala border check post. Speaking to media, SEB Circle Inspector N Lakshmi Durgaiah said two persons, K Ranga Swamy of Pagidirai village and Talari Raju of Chennam Palli village, were arrested in this connection.

He said the accused have created an empty space on upper portion of goods carrier while transporting the liquor bottles so that no one can suspect it. A staff member when climbed on to the vehicle has detected 24.93 boxes stacked in the empty portion.

The boxes have 1,197 bottles of various brands of liquor, Lakshmi Durgaiah said. After seizing the boxes, the police filed cases on them under relevant sections.

The seized quantity, liquor bottles and transporting vehicle were all handed over to Kurnool Taluka police station personnel for initiating further action, added the CI.