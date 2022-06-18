Kurnool: SEB seizes 1,248 tetra packets

Kurnool : Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths on Saturday seized huge quantities of liquor in tetra packets at Panchalingala border check post on Saturday. According to Circle Inspector M Manjula, Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar along with his staff seized 1,248 tetra packets while conducting vehicle checking at the border check post.

As part of vehicle checking, the SI stopped a car which was heading towards Dhone from Hyderabad. The driver instead of stopping sped the car and tried to flee from the spot, said Manjula. However, the Sub Inspector immediately chased the car and managed to catch the car. But the car driver managed to escape from the clutches of police personnel.

The SI found 13 boxes packed with 1248 tetra packets filled with liquor. The police have seized the liquor packets and the car. A case under relevant sections has been filed and taken up investigation. The seized liquor and vehicle have been handed over to the SEB police for initiating further action, stated the CI.