Kurnool : SEB seizes 504 liquor bottles, arrests 2

SEB Circle Inspector P Srinivasulu and his staff with seized liquor bottles and the accused at the Panchalingala border check post on Monday.
Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) sleuths on Monday arrested two persons and seized 504 liquor bottles of various brands at Panchalingala border check post.

Speaking to media, SEB Circle Inspector P Srinivasulu said that Dodla Raja Reddy and Dasari Ravi, both residents of Veepanagandla mandal in Wanaparthy district of Telangana state were caught with smuggled liquor bottles.

He said the duo was transporting the liquor bottles to hand over to one Sashidhar Goud in Kurnool.

The staff detected the liquor bottles in the car during the routine checking of vehicles and seized the entire quantity of liquor bottles besides taking the accused into custody. A case has been filed under relevant sections, said the Circle Inspector.

The seized liquor bottles, a car and the arrested accused were handed over to Kurnool taluka urban police station personnel for initiating further action.

He appealed to people to keep informed the police about the illegal transportation of liquor, gutka and others. The informers name and other details would never be revealed to anyone under any circumstances, added the Circle Inspector.

