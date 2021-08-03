Kurnool: SEB seizes gold, silver coins at border check post

Kurnool: Special Enforcement Bureau sleuths on Monday seized one kg gold coins (201 coins) and 7 kg silver coins (475 coins) at Panchalingala border check post.

Speaking to media, SEB Circle Inspector P Srinivasulu said that the cops intercepted a Telangana RTC bus heading to Bengaluru for routing checking and found the coins in a bag.

He said one K Ravi Kumar, a resident of Indira Nagar Colony at Dilsukh Nagar in Hyderabad, was carrying the gold and silver coins. Ravi Kumar said that he was an event organiser at Agro Tech Limited and was carrying the gold and silver coins to gift to a person in Kurnool.

When the staff has asked to produce valid documents for carrying the coins, Ravi Kumar failed to produce enough proof.

Carrying gold and silver coins without valid documents is a crime. All coins were seized and handed over to Kurnool taluka urban police station personnel for initiating further action, added Srinivasulu.