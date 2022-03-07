Kurnool: SEB seizes Rs 5.04 cr gold, silver biscuits

Kurnool: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel seized huge quantity of gold and silver biscuits besides cash during a vehicle checking drive conducted at Panchalingala border check post in the wee hours of Sunday.

The valuable of seized goods and amount was estimated at Rs 5.04 crore. According to Circle Inspector M Manjula, when the staff checking the vehicles at border checkpost, they intercepted a private travels bus heading to Coimbatore from Hyderabad and found 8.25 kg gold and 28.5 kg silver biscuits. Apart from the biscuits, the staff also recovered Rs 90 lakh in cash.

The CI said five persons, Deva Raju, Selva Raj, Kumar Vel, M Murugesan and Venkatesh have purchased the raw material in various jewellery shops in Hyderabad and taking it to Salem. After making the raw material into jewellery, they would again handover it to jewelry shops. However, carrying such huge quantities without GST bills, e-way bills and travelling vouchers was illegal and against the law, the CI said.

So, the entire quantity of gold, silver and the cash were seized and handed over to taluka police station for initiating further action, Manjula said. Even five persons were also sent to police custody. Sub Inspector Praveen Kumar Naik, head constable Khaja, constables Sunkanna, Sundar, Vijay Bhaskar and others participated in the vehicle checking.