Kurnool: Sensitise people on vaccination importance, Collector tells staff

Kurnool: District Collector P Koteshwara Rao on Wednesday conducted surprise checks at Kurnool government general hospital and village secretariats. During his visit to village secretariats at Panchalingala village, he inspected the attendance register of staff, welfare scheme calendar, posters of government schemes and others.

Later he enquired about the vaccination given to the person above the age of 18 years with the ANMs and inspected the registers. He said the staff need to educate the pregnant woman and those above 18 to 45 years about the importance of vaccination. Under any circumstance the staff has to achieve cent percent vaccination target.

The staff should always be available to the people who come to office with any problem, ordered the collector. The staff also needs to visit every household to extend the government welfare schemes.

The staff should ensure that the welfare schemes reach the all beneficiaries. He later visited Rythu Bharosa Kendram in Panchalingala village and observed the noticeboard and inspected the fertilizer stock register. He directed the village agriculture assistant to display the availability of fertilizers stock in the kendram. After inspecting the village secretariat and RBK, the Collector expressed his satisfaction and asked the staff to work with the same spirit.

Prior to visiting village secretariat and RBK, the Collector also made surprise visit to Kurnool government general hospital. First, he visited casualty in the hospital and inspected the surroundings and enquired about the medication being extended to the patients. He also enquired about the number of wards in the hospital and the number of patients visiting the hospital. He ordered the hospital superintendent to ensure quality treatment to the patients.