Kurnool: SI performs last rites to body abandoned by family members

Kurnool: At the time even the family members of a deceased person are reluctant to perform last rites to the body suspecting of coronavirus, the Sub Inspector has performed the last rites to the body. The incident took place at Peapully in the district on Monday.



According to information, Nayakanti Sarath (42) was living with wife and children at Peapully. He suffered cardiac arrest and died in the early hours of Monday. The family members and friends did not take care to conduct last rites. Even the Gram Panchayat staff also kept away.

On learning about the incident, the Sub Inspector of Peapully police station, G Maruthi Shankar took the responsibilities to perform the last rites. He brought a trolley auto and with the help of some youths, drove the auto to the village graveyard and completed the last rites. Maruthi Shankar rode the trolley from the residence of the deceased person to the graveyard.

Speaking to media persons, Shankar said that Nayakanti Sarath has died due to cardiac arrest. But the family members and friends have thought that he might have died of corona virus. They have abandoned the body which is inhuman and anti-social. Feeling social responsibility, I brought a trolley auto, took the body to graveyard and completed the last rites, stated the SI. The generous deed of the Sub Inspector is being lauded by the citizens of Kurnool district after the video of which has gone viral on social media.

It may be recalled that two months ago, Maruthi Shankar went around the Peapully on a horseback and created awareness among the people about the Covid-19.