Kurnool: SP Ch Sudheer Kumar inspects Independence Day parade rehearsal

Kurnool: SP Ch Sudheer Kumar inspected the parade rehearsal of the 75th Independence Day at Police Parade Grounds on Friday.

The police personnel from civil, traffic, Armed Reserve, home guards besides, scouts and guides participated in the march past.

The SP going through the ground in an open top jeep inspected the march past. He also inspected the tableaus, Disha mini bus and patrolling bikes that would be kept on display on the occasion of the Independence Day. The SP received the guard of honour from the police personnel on the occasion.

Additional SP of Armed Reserve (AR) Radha Krishna, AR DSP Iliyaz Basha, Disha Police Station Circle Inspector Vikrama Simha, Reserve Inspectors, VS Ramana, Sudhakar, Surendra Reddy, Venkateshwara Rao, Armed Reserve Sub Inspectors and others participated in the parade rehearsals.