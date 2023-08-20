Kurnool: SP inspects arrangements for SIs physical tests

Kurnool: Superintendent of Police (SP) G Krishna Kanth on Saturday inspected the arrangements for conducting of physical tests to Sub Inspector recruitees at Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP) 2nd Battalion grounds.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that the candidates, who have appeared for Sub Inspector’s post for Rayalaseema Zone and qualified at the written exam would attend for physical test (PMT and PET) on August 25.

After inspecting the arrangements, the SP gave some suggestions to the police personnel to be followed strictly. The police personnel are ordered to strictly monitor the physical tests and said no lapses should take place. He suggested the officials to take the help of latest equipment while at physical tests. The candidates attending for the physical tests are advised to come with original certificates without fail.

Additional SP (Admin) T Sarkar, AR Additional SP G Nagababu, DSPs Vijaya Sekhar, Yugandhar Babu, Krishna Mohan, Ravi Kiran, Circle Inspectors and others accompanied the SP while inspecting the arrangements.