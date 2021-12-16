Kurnool: Srisailam project ex-official gets 3-yr jail

Kurnool: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court sentenced a former deputy collector, Srisailam project, to three years rigorous imprisonments and slapped a fine of Rs 3 lakh for possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income on Wednesday. ACB in a press release said Buddi Chandra Mohan who was discharging responsibilities as deputy collector, Srisailam project, possessed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 97,65,023..

A case was filed against him on October 26, 2009. Since then the case had been pending in the ACB court. The special judge for ACB cases on Wednesday convicted the accused and passed the sentence. The accused officer was ordered to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of three years and pay a fine of Rs 3 lakhs for the office, under Section 13(2) r/w 13(1)(e) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The court has also ordered that in case of default of payment of fine, the accused shall undergo a simple imprisonment for a period of three months. The special Judge also directed that confiscation Rs97, 65,023 be confiscated from the assets of the accused.