Kurnool : Srisailam temple nets Rs 4.69 cr in hundi offerings

Kurnool : The Srisailam temple has netted Rs 4.69 crore through hundi collections for the last 39 days.

Temple Executive Officer S Lavanna, in a press release stated that the devotees have donated Rs 4.69 crore in the form of offerings which includes cash, 333 grams of gold and 8 kgs silver articles.

In addition to gold, silver and cash, the devotees have also donated foreign currency of 159 USA dollars, 15 canada dollars, 1,500 Euros, 115 England Dollars, 13 Kuwait Dirham, 3 Qatar Riyal and 2 Singapore Dollars, stated the EO.

He said the counting process was done under strict vigilance and closed circuit cameras.

The temple staff of all departments, officials and Shiva sevaks participated in the counting, added the EO, S Lavanna.