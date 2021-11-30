Kurnool: Srisailam temple witnesses huge rush of devotees

Kurnool: Huge turnout of devotees was witnessed at Srisailam temple on Monday. Sources say that a minimum of four to five lakh devotees thronged the temple on the occasion of fourth Somavaram of Karthika Masam.

The devotees since early in the morning had holy bath in River Krishna and lit Karthika Deepams. The devotees have also floated the Deepams in the riverwater. Later, they had the darshan of the presiding deities, Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramarabika Devi. In view of the huge turnout of devotees, the authorities of Srisailam temple have made elaborate arrangements. The temple doors have been opened at 3.30 am and the devotees were allowed to have darshan from 5 am to 3 pm. After a break for two-and-half hours, the devotees were allowed to have darshan of the presiding deity between 5.30 pm and 10 pm. The devotees were not allowed Sparsha darshan and Garbhalaya Abhishekam due to heavy rush at the temple on Monday. The devotees waiting in queue lines were served hot milk, mini breakfast, free prasadam, laddu prasadam and food.

The authorities have also made arrangements for the devotees for Karthika Deepotsaam at Shiva Veedhi and Gangadhara Mandapam opposite Sri Krishnadevaraya Gopuram. On the auspicious occasion, the temple authorities have also organised Laksha Deepotsavam and Pushkarini Harati.

Similarly the temples at Yaaganti, Nayanalappa and Pasupula Gundu Malleshwara Swamy also reverberated with Om Namah Sivaya. Thousands of devotees thronged the three temples and lit Karthika Deepams. Yagam Reddy has served free food to the devotees at Uma Malleshwara Swamy Nitya Annadana Satram. The temple Executive Officer (EO) Prasad has distr