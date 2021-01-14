Kurnool: Stage set for vaccine drive at 27 centres

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan, in a press release, stated that the district has received 40,500 covid vaccine doses for the first phase of vaccination starting from January 16 at 27 centres. All arrangements have been made to vaccinate the frontline warriors such as doctors and health workers.

The received vaccine doses would be preserved in the ice lined refrigerators at the storage centres. Heavy security was deployed at the vaccine storage centres. The vaccines have been received by the District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Rama Giddaiah and the District Immunisation Officer (DIO) Dr Visveshwara Reddy.

The collector said that all necessary arrangements were made at 27 centres across the district to start vaccination from January 16. On two occasions, the vaccine dry run was successfully organised. The officials engaged for vaccination duty on January 15 and 16 would not be given leave under any circumstances. A meeting would be held on January 15 with the officials of Covid-19 vaccination task force committee and nodal officials, stated the collector. At vaccination centres at every constituency there would be two session sites, he said and added the nodal officials were directed to complete the arrangements by coordinating with session site medical officers. The officials should ensure power supply round-the-clock to the cold storage facilities. There would be waiting hall, registration room, vaccination room and observation room at every vaccination centre, stated the collector.

As per the orders of the Centre and state government, the healthcare and anganwadi workers would be vaccinated on January16 under first phase. In the second phase, municipal administration, police, revenue, panchayat raj, sanitation and other department staff would be given besides the persons who crossed over 50 years and patients with chronic ailments. In the third phase, general public would be given vaccination, the collector stated.