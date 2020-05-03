Kurnool: Stepmother tortures minor boy demanding property transfer

Kurnool: A minor boy sustained serious injuries in the attacks by his stepmother. With the intervention by neighbours and relatives, the boy was freed from the clutches of stepmother. Later, he was sent to his grand-parents. The incident took place in Nandyal on Saturday.



According to information, one Kishore of Nandyal married his relative Deepa and they got a son Srivatsava. Deepa died in a road accident in 2012. After Deepa's death, Kishore got married to Puja.

Srivatsava will be attaining age to become major after a few months. In the meantime, Puja hatched a plan to get the properties of Srivatsava transferred on to her name. She was bringing pressure on Kishore for property transfer. When Kishore did not heed to her words, she began torturing Srivatsava physically. She has indiscriminately beaten the minor boy on Saturday and he sustained several wounds.

Srivatsava had earlier brought the issue to the notice of some of his relatives and neighbours. The neighbours chided Puja for her behaviour and sent Srivatsava to his grandfather, it is said. The cops reportedly filed a case and took up investigation.