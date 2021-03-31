Kurnool: Student unions urge government to enhance time for filing applications

Kurnool: The student union leaders of SC, ST, BC and Minorities have demanded that the government enhance the time period to apply for Jagananna Vidya and Vasathi Deevana schemes.

Addressing the media at Nandyal on Tuesday, student union leader, Shaik Riyaz has said that the government with a novel aim has introduced Jagananna Vidya and Vasathi Deevana. No doubt it could be said to be a boon to the students.

"But the unfortunate thing is the time given for applying under the scheme is very less. More than 50 per cent of students have not applied to the scheme due to rising server problems," said Shaik Riyaz.

He urged the government to enhance the time period by another month so that the students can apply and avail the benefits. If the government did not enhance the time for filing applications then 50 per cent students would be forced to lose the benefits under Jagananna Vidya and Vasathi Deevana schemes. Taking students' future into consideration, the government should provide more time, he said.

If the government failed to increase the time, then they would stage Statewide agitations, he said. Student leaders, Ramana, Ravi, Hussain and others participated in the media conference.