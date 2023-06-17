Live
Kurnool: Surfacing of dengue case puts health dept on toes
- Pathikonda Malaria sub-unit officer Saibaba says the dengue affected an 60-year-old woman at Ternakal village in Devanakonda mandal
- Says all required medical tests conducted on the people in the area to prevent spread of disease
- Suggested villagers to keep the house surroundings neat and clean as stagnant water acts as breeding ground for mosquitoes, which transmit virus causing dengue, malaria and other life-threatening vector-borne diseases
Devanakonda (Kurnool): With the detection of a dengue case at Ternakal village in Devanakonda mandal of Kurnool district, the medical and health department personnel immediately became alert and a team of members rushed to the village on Friday.
According to Pathikonda Malaria sub-unit officer Saibaba, a 60-year-old woman was found suffering from dengue fever. On learning about the case, we rushed to the village and inspected the house in which the elderly woman is residing, said Saibaba. The staff of the primary health care centre was also rushed to the village and conducted medical tests to several people in the locality. The village sarpanch and secretary were called on to the spot and asked them to immediately spray the mosquito’s repellents in the surrounding areas. He also advised the villagers to keep the house surroundings neat and clean as stagnant water acts as breeding ground for mosquitoes, which transmit virus causing dengue, malaria and other life-threatening vector-borne diseases. The Malaria sub-unit officer also advised the sanitation staff to clean the drains regularly. He also directed the sanitation staff to dispose garbage immediately instead of dumping it on the roadside.
Later he ordered the primary health care centre staff to conduct health checks in the locality besides creating awareness on the precautionary measures to be taken among the people. Supervisors Eswaraiah, Sreedhar, ANMs, MLHPs, Asha workers and others accompanied the Malaria sub-unit officer while inspecting the locality in Ternakal village.