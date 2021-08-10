Kurnool : Suspended cop, brother held for scribe's murder

Kurnool : A suspended police constable and his brother were arrested for the brutal murder of a YouTube channel reporter late on Sunday night.

Giving details of the sensational incident to the media here on Monday, district SP Ch Sudheer Kumar Reddy said Nandyal II town police arrested Venkata Subbaiah, a constable in II town police station, and his brother Nani for killing Chennakeshava, a reporter.

Venkata Subbaiah was suspended based on the basis of news reports telecast by Chennakeshava about his involvement in gutka smuggling and other illegal activities. He developed a grudge against Chennakeshava and invited him on Sunday night to discuss the issue. When the reporter reached there, a heated exchange took place between Chennakesha and Subbaiah and his brother.

During the argument, Venkata Subbaiah and his brother in a fit of rage attacked the journalist with a screwdriver, causing serious injury. When the onlookers rushed to the spot Venkata Subbiah and his brother Nani managed to escape. The victim was immediately shifted to Nandyal government general hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

As the news went viral on social media, police immediate formed two special teams and nabbed the culprits in no time. Apart from a case of murder under Section 302 IPC, a case under SC/ST atrocities case has also been registered against the duo on the basis of complaint lodged by the victim's wife, the SP said.

DSP Ramanji Naik was posted as an investigation officer to probe the case.