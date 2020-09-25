Kurnool: Tension prevails as cops foil Chalo Pathikonda stir

Kurnool: The Chalo Pathikonda call given by BJP, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), RSS and Jana Sena on Thursday turned violent with the police arresting the leaders. The leaders tried to visit Pathikonda where an idol of Hanuman was vandalised recently. Police were deployed in large number in Pathikonda in view of the proposed agitation. Even check posts were set up on all roads leading towards the town. As a precautionary measure, police placed several key leaders of BJP, VHP, RSS and Jana Sena under house arrest.



However, several leaders managed to escape from the police radar and reached the spot. BJP district president Rama Swamy, VHP leader Tumukunta Pratap Reddy and leaders of RSS and Jana Sena were among those who managed to reach Pathikonda. The police on identifying them immediately took them into custody and shifted to police station before they could reach the spot and stage a protest.

Prior to shifting, heated arguments took place between the leaders and police. But the police tackled the situation and shifted the leaders to Pathikonda police station.

BJP district president Rama Swamy, speaking to the media after being released from detention, alleged that Hindu temples and gods ere being targeted across the state. He lamented that even two days after miscreants vandalised the Hanuman idol at Pathikonda, police had not taken any action.

Taking strong exception to their detention, he said, "We are not terrorists nor we intend to create panic among people. We just wanted to visit the spot and stage a protest. But the police instead of allowing us to stage our peaceful protest, arrested us and shifted to police station. In a democratic country, we are not even allowed to express our feelings. This is very unfortunate."

Dhone DSP V Narasimha Reddy told reporters that a case had been registered regarding the idol incident and search was on for the culprits. He said the situation was under control and no untoward incidents have taken place.