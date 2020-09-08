Kurnool: Three girls drown in 2 separate incidents

Kurnool: Three girls met a watery grave in two separate incidents in the district on Tuesday. According to Chagalamarri SI Ch Peeraiah, two girls, Bhargavi and Lavanya, both 12, of Mallavemula village in Chagalamarri mandal had gone to graze the cattle near the Kurnool-Cuddapah (KC) canal.



After a while, the duo ventured into the canal water to quench their thirst. They accidentally slipped into the water and were washed away by the heavy current. A passer-by who noticed the drowning of the girls rushed to the village and informed their parents.

"The parents along with villagers rushed to the spot and began searching along the bank of the canal. We also reached the spot and with the help of NDRF and fire department personnel conducted the search and retrieved the bodies. Both the girls were Class VII students," SI Peeraiah said.

In the second incident at Devanakonda, Chandu, 17, went to Handri river to fetch water for drinking.

She accidentally fell into the water and was washed away. The Devanakonda police took up investigation.