Kurnool: Three private hospitals designated for Coronavirus patients

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan on Wednesday stated that three more private hospitals, Gowri Gopal, Amelio and Medicover hospitals have been designated as Covid hospitals. In a press release, he stated that the corona patients would be admitted and treated under Dr Aarogya Sri scheme in these hospitals. With the rise in coronavirus patients, the government has taken this decision to extend immediate and quality treatment at private hospitals to patients.



He said at present there were six covid hospitals in the district with the inclusion of Gowri Gopal, Medicover and Amelio to the existing Government General hospital, Santhiram and Vishwabharati.

In addition to this, two covid care centers were also catering services to the covid patients. At all these hospitals and covid care centres, sufficient bed facility has been provided besides extending nutritious food to the patients. Even almost all hospitals were well equipped with ventilators, oxygen and medical equipment, stated the collector.

The collector, quoting the reasons for reporting a huge number of cases, has said that around 2 lakh samples have been tested so far. Infusing courage among the people, the collector said there was no need to panic but get tested the virus symptoms at PHC, CHC, UHC, government hospitals, RTC Sanjeevini and other mobile vehicles.

He also suggested getting treatment at covid hospitals, covid care centers and home isolations and urged to cooperate with the officials in tackling the dreaded virus.

Wearing a mask is compulsory while coming out, he said and asked the people to maintain at least 6 feet distance, wash hands regularly with soap or sanitisers. Persons at home isolation need to be brave and they should follow the instructions suggested by the doctors and medical staff, he pointed out. Do not neglect or ignore medicines, he stated and made it clear that the persons come out without any reasons would be admitted at covid care centers. He also asked people to call 104 in case of any problems.