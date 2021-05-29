Kurnool: Thuggali farmer finds Rs 1.25 crore diamond

Kurnool: A farmer in Chinna Jonnagiri inThuggali mandal has reportedly found a diamond in his agriculture land while tilling the land for farming. He also sold the diamond to a diamond merchant for Rs 1.25 crore.

According to sources, the farmer was tilling his land and making it ready to sow kharif crop with early showers. While tilling land, he picked the diamond and took it to his home in the evening. Later he approached a local diamond merchant and sold it.

The merchant has purchased the 25 carats weighing diamond for Rs 1.20 crore. However the news spread like wildfire in the village and people began to talk about the issue. The value of diamond will be around Rs 3 crore in the open market, stated the source.

Pathikonda division is famous for diamonds. During every rainy season, several people from faraway places will visit Thuggali, Peravali, Jonnagiri, Pagidirai and others in the constituency to search for diamonds. Some people pitch tents and others rent houses in that area till the end of rainy season. During night hours, they search for diamonds by using torch light. However, this is the first diamond found before the onset of rainy season.