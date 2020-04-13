Kurnool turns hotbed of corona

Kurnool: Two more positive cases were registered on Sunday taking the total number positive cases to 84 in Kurnool district. Of the two, one is from Kurnool city and the other is from Chagalamarri. Kurnool district is turning out to be the hotbed of positive cases compared to other districts in the state. To put a check in delay in detecting corona virus symptoms, Kurnool Government General Hospital was sanctioned a testing machine.

The district collector, G Veera Pandiyan inaugurated the Covid-19 positive testing machine at hospital microbiology laboratory on Sunday. Later, speaking to media persons he said that government sanctioned the testing machine within no time to curb the rise in positive cases, he added.

Samples collected from the suspected patient would be tested in the machine and will get immediate report. Around 100 samples in an hour and up to 1,300 samples in a day could be tested from the machine, stated the district collector.

He appealed to the residents of containment and red zones, not to shy away from tests. The risk factor is high among people who are aged above 60 years. Training would be given to medical officials and ANMs to operate the new testing machine, added the collector.

