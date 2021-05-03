Kurnool: Two doctors suspended for remaining absent from duty

Kurnool: District Collector G Veera Pandiyan has suspended two senior doctors for remaining absent from their duty. The collector accompanied by joint collector S Rama Sunder Reddy, Municipal Commissioner D K Balaji and GGH Superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy made a surprise visit to the Old Gynaecology ward in Government General Hospital on Monday.

The collector checked on duty doctors' register and noticed that Dr S Sudheer Kumar, assistant professor of Anaesthesia and another post-graduate Dr B Suresh Babu of Physiology were absent from duty. The doctors were assigned for Covid duties.

He said it was learnt that the senior doctors, professors and associate professors are not attending the Covid patients and the senior doctors are engaging juniors to look after their designated duties.

He further added that complaints have been received from covid patients that they were not being admitted in hospitals. The government was receiving bad reputation due to these negligent doctors. The collector warned that no one will be spared under any circumstances.

The collector said that Kurnool Government General Hospital has received good name for tackling the Covid efficiently during the first wave. He added that the doctors need to work with extra spirit in the second wave and they must infuse courage among the patients and should talk to them besides extending treatment. He ordered the medical college principal Dr Jikki and hospital superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy to send him a copy of duty chart of senior doctors.